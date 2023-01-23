Legal, political strategy in letting FBI search Biden’s home

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s decision to allow the FBI to search his home in Delaware last week is laying him open to fresh negative attention and embarrassment following the discovery of classified documents at his home and former office. But it’s part of a legal and political calculation that aides believe will pay off in the long run as he prepares to seek reelection. The remarkable, nearly 13-hour search of the sitting president’s home is the latest political black eye for Biden, who promised to restore propriety to the office after the tumultuous term of his predecessor, Donald Trump.

By ZEKE MILLER, ERIC TUCKER and COLLEEN LONG Associated Press

