New England states getting hit by latest winter storm

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Parts of the New England states are getting hit with a winter storm that is snarling roads, knocking down electric wires and keeping some children home from school. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning to sections of southern Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine as well as parts of northern and western Massachusetts. Amtrak’s Downeaster passenger train canceled service in Maine after trees fell on the tracks, although Amtrak did not specifically say the problem was caused by the weather. The storm left tens of thousands of electric customers across the region without power.

