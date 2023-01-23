Russia, Estonia expel ambassadors amid ‘destroyed’ relations

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia and Estonia are expelling the ambassadors from each other’s countries in a tit-for-tat move. They said Monday that their diplomatic missions will be headed by charges d’affaires. The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned Estonia’s ambassador and ordered him to leave the country by Feb. 7. The statement issued by the ministry said that Estonia’s diplomatic representation from now on will be downgraded to a charge d’affaires heading the European Union country’s mission in Moscow. The ministry cited Estonia’s “new unfriendly step to radically reduce the size of the Russian Embassy in Tallinn.” Estonia’s foreign minister said in response that the Russian ambassador will leave on Feb. 7 too in accordance with “the principle of parity.”

