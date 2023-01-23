Trial against Hells Angels set to start in Spain

MADRID (AP) — The trial of a former leader of the Hells Angels in Europe is set to start in Madrid. German national Frank Hanebuth is being tried alongside 49 alleged collaborators for running a chapter of the motorcycle club on the Spanish holiday island of Mallorca that was allegedly involved in organized crime. Prosecutors are seeking a 13-year prison sentence for him on charges of membership in a criminal organization, money laundering and illegal possession of firearms. They are also demanding a $4.5 million (4.2-million euro) fine for money laundering. Other members are also charged with leading a prostitution ring and drug trafficking and face up to 38 years in prison. The trial is set to start on Monday in Madrid and is expected to last several weeks.

