Woman who killed ill husband in hospital faces murder charge

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A woman who fatally shot her terminally ill husband inside a Florida hospital was taken into custody over the weekend after SWAT team members used a nonlethal explosive device to distract her and then tried to use a stun gun on her. The Daytona Beach Police Department said Monday that the Taser gun failed to subdue 76-year-old Ellen Gilland. She fired a shot into the ceiling of the hospital room before dropping the handgun and being taken into custody. According to the police, Ellen Gilland told officers that her 77-year-old husband, Jerry Gilland, had been ill for some time and they had planned the shooting together.

