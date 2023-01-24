‘Always smiling’: Man who managed ballroom among those slain

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (AP) — For those who made their way to the Star Ballroom over the years, Ming Wei Ma was a bright light, always smiling and encouraging those who came to the Los Angeles area dance hall popular with older Asian Americans. Ma was identified Tuesday as one of the 11 people killed when a gunman opened fire Saturday night at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park. Ma, who was 72, managed the ballroom where people had gathered to celebrate the Lunar New Year. The victims ranged in age from 57 to 76. Siu Fong said she would sometimes lead karaoke outings for seniors there, where Ma would always say hello everyone.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.