German government sued over failure to meet climate goals

BERLIN (AP) — A prominent environmental group says it is suing the German government over failure to meet its own climate targets. Friends of the Earth Germany, also known as BUND, said in its submission to the Berlin-Brandenburg administrative court that the government should be required to put forward an emergency program for the transport and building sectors. Both sectors have fallen behind on their legally binding targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The group argues that time is running out for Germany to meet its national climate goals for 2030 and achieve ‘net zero’ emissions by 2045. Differences between two parties in the coalition government have stalled efforts to drastically cut fossil fuel use in the transport sector.

