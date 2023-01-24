Mexico wants $700 million from ex-official on trial in US

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president says his country wants a big chunk of money from former Mexican security official Genaro Garcia Luna. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said his government wants to recover $700 million that García Luna allegedly accumulated as a result of corruption. Formerly the country’s top security officer, Garcia Luna is accused of accepting briefcases full of cash — millions of dollars, in all — to let the notorious Sinaloa cartel operate with impunity as it sent tons of cocaine to the U.S. He served as secretary of public security to then-President Felipe Calderon from 2006 to 2012.

