Michigan RB Blake Corum’s Camaro stolen in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan All-America running back Blake Corum reported his car stolen earlier this month in Ann Arbor. Police records show Corum’s camouflage wrapped 2017 Camaro adorned with his BC2 logo was stolen from a parking garage between Jan. 13 and Jan. 16. Corum tweeted Tuesday that his parents bought the car for him after he graduated from high school. Corum’s car was stolen shortly after he made a relatively surprising decision to return to play as a senior for the Wolverines.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.