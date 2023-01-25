Elon Musk’s tweeting style seizes spotlight in Tesla trial

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s impulsive and sometimes inflammatory usage of Twitter has taken center stage in a trial focused on whether he misled investors with his 2018 tweets indicating he had lined up financing to take the electric automaker private, a proposal that rapidly unraveled. The spotlight on Musk’s tweeting habits came a day after the 51-year-old billionaire completed three days of defiant testimony in which he told a nine-member jury why he believed he could have pulled off a potential Tesla buyout that he tweeted about in 2018. Musk posted the tweets that got him into trouble a few weeks after investors urged him to stay off Twitter.

