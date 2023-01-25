Spain: Police hold suspect for letter bombs to PM, embassies

MADRID (AP) — Spanish police say they have arrested a retired man on suspicion he sent six letters containing explosive material to Spain’s prime minister and the U.S. and Ukrainian embassies in the country. The 74-year-old Spanish national was arrested in the northern city of Miranda de Ebro and was “very active” on social media, police said Wednesday. They added that authorities “do not rule out the participation or influence of other people,” and a search of the suspect’s home was still under way. A Ukrainian embassy employee was slightly injured handling a letter in November. Similar letters were sent to Spain’s prime minister, defense ministry, a European Union satellite center and an arms factory that makes grenades sent to Ukraine.

