A fridge too far? Living sustainably in NYC by unplugging

By KATHERINE ROTH

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — For some people who believe in sustainable living, it’s not enough to recycle and compost. They’ve reduced their annual waste to zero, or close to it. They’ve ditched the clothes dryer, maybe, or given up flying. In the case of Manhattanite Josh Spodek, his efforts to go packaging-free changed his mindset so drastically that it led him to reduce his electrical consumption to near zero. He even ditched his fridge, which he said was the biggest source of electrical use in his apartment. Spodek is experimenting in living nearly grid-free in a city that in many ways is the epitome of grids. He says he’s not against refrigeration in general. But he views it as unnecessary for everyone to have one.