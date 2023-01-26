Colorado baker loses appeal over transgender birthday cake

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado baker who won a partial U.S. Supreme Court victory after refusing to make a gay couple’s wedding cake because of his Christian faith has lost an appeal in his latest legal fight. This case involves his rejection of a request for a birthday cake celebrating a gender transition. It was to be pink with blue frosting. Colorado’s appeals court ruled Thursday that that the cake ordered from Jack Phillips’ Masterpiece Cakeshop is not a form of speech. It also found that the state’s anti-discrimination law doesn’t violate business owners’ religious rights. Phillips plans to appeal.

