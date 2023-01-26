Couture season ends with disco, celebrity, classic glamour

PARIS (AP) — The experimentalism and audacity of 1980s club kids inspired Valentino in one of the last high-octane shows of this Paris Fashion Week couture season. Thousands of fans lined the Pont Alexandre III bridge on a chilly Wednesday night to scream as their idols arrived and departed. There were from K-pop stars, Anne Hathaway and Kylie Minogue. Some of them danced into the wee hours of Thursday. But screams also echoed inside the aptly named Bridge Club venue as model Kristen McMenamy took a tumble as she walked the runway.

