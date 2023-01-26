Lawmakers appeal ruling on legality of impeaching Philly DA

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republican state lawmakers are filing an appeal that seeks to overturn a lower court’s decision on whether articles of impeachment filed November 2022 against a progressive Philadelphia prosecutor met legal standards. The Thursday appeal asks the state’s highest court to review the decision on the legality of the Legislature’s impeachment of Democratic District Attorney Larry Krasner, taking issue with the court’s decision that three of the articles allege ethics violations, which would put it under the Supreme Court’s jurisdiction to discipline Krasner. Republican lawmakers, rather, assert it is in their power to remove him. A spokeswoman for Krasner says the appeal demonstrates House Republicans “care little about our democracy, the Constitution, the law or the truth.”

By BROOKE SCHULTZ Associated Press/Report for America

