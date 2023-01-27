Gunman kills security chief at Azerbaijan Embassy in Iran

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A man armed with a Kalashnikov-style rifle has attacked the Azerbaijan Embassy in Iran’s capital, killing the head of security at the diplomatic post and wounding two guards. That’s according to Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry in a statement Friday. Iran blamed a personal dispute over the attack, though it comes amid heightened tensions between the two countries. Video purportedly taken at the scene showed a lifeless body just inside of the embassy past a metal detector. Surveillance footage showed the gunman spraying the embassy with gunfire before behind disarmed. The statement from Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry said that “an investigation is currently underway into this treacherous attack.”

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.