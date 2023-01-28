Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra gets new music director

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — For 17 seasons the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra has been under the musical direction of Carlos Miguel Prieto. That changes this summer when the LPO begins to take its cues from conductor Matthew Kraemer. The orchestra’s Board of Trustees recently announced that Kramer will take over in July and have his official introduction in mid-September. Kraemer, a native of Indiana, was appointed music director and principal conductor of the Indianapolis Chamber Orchestra in 2015. He also served as music director of the Butler County Symphony in Pennsylvania and artistic director of Orchestra Indiana. Kraemer has called the new appointment an “opportunity of a lifetime.”

