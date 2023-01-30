Bomb hits bus transporting police in south Syria wounding 15

BEIRUT (AP) — Syria’s Interior Ministry says a roadside bomb has targeted a bus carrying Syrian policemen in the country’s south wounding 15 of them. The ministry said in a terse statement that the policemen were returning Monday to the capital Damascus from the southern province of Daraa when the bomb exploded on the north-south highway near the town of Khirbet Ghazaleh south of the capital. It said seven of the troops were seriously wounded. Such attacks are not uncommon in Syria where the nearly 12-year conflict has killed hundreds of thousands and displaced half the country’s pre-war population of 23 million.

