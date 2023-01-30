Croatia’s president criticizes tank deliveries to Ukraine

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatia’s president has criticized Western nations for supplying Ukraine with heavy tanks and other weapons in its campaign against invading Russian forces, saying those arms deliveries will only prolong the war. Zoran Milanovic told reporters in the Croatian capital Monday that it’s “mad” to believe that Russia can be defeated in a conventional war. Milanovic won the presidential election in Croatia in late 2019 as a left-leaning liberal candidate, a counterpoint to the conservative government currently in power in the European Union and NATO-member state. But he has since made a turn to populist nationalism and criticized Western policies toward Russia as well as the Balkans.

