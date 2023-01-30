Ex-officer involved in 2020 protest shooting avoids prison

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A former Louisville police officer blamed for instigating a deadly shooting during the 2020 Breonna Taylor protests has been sentenced to two years of probation. Katie Crews pleaded guilty last year to using excessive force. During a curfew enforcement at the height of the protests, she fired pepper balls into a crowd and restaurant, leading to an exchange of gunfire and the killing of David McAtee. Federal judge Benjamin Beaton on Monday called Crews’ actions “incredibly dangerous.” He doubled a one-year recommended probation period to two years. McAtee’s death furthered the anger of protesters who had been protesting over the death of Taylor.

