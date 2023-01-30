Ex-UCLA lecturer accused of threats ruled mentally unfit

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A former lecturer at the University of California, Los Angeles accused of threatening students and staff was found mentally unfit to stand trial last week by a federal judge in Denver. The LA Times reports Monday that an exam by a forensic psychiatrist found Matthew Harris is “suffering from a mental disease or defect rendering him incompetent to proceed” with his defense. Harris had pleaded not guilty last February to allegations that he sent emails and posted videos threatening violence against UCLA.

