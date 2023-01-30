Judge denies LIV plea to expand discovery to Augusta members

A federal judge has denied a bid by LIV Golf to receive communications between the PGA Tour and 10 additional Augusta National members to part of its discovery process. LIV wanted PGA Tour board members and retired commissioner Tim Finchem to provide all communications with Augusta National members. The list was narrowed to four club employees and seven members. Among the additional members was former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice. LIV alleges she attempted to persuade the Justice Department not to investigate the tour. The judge says the request for communications with more club members is overly burdensome and not in proportion to the needs of the litigation.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.