Man arrested after attacks on LA-area drivers’ vehicles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The California Highway Patrol has arrested a man suspected of being the Tesla driver seen in viral videos attacking Los Angeles-area vehicles with a pipe. The CHP says 36-year-old Nathaniel Walter Radimak was arrested Sunday by major crimes unit officers in connection with assaults he is believed to have committed Jan. 11 while driving a Tesla Model X without a rear license plate on State Route 2. The CHP says tips from the public led to the arrest. Other drivers came forward with their accounts since video of the Jan. 11 attacks aired. It’s not immediately known whether Radimak has a lawyer to comment on his behalf.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.