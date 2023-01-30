Peru Congress agrees to debate measure on earlier elections

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru’s Congress approved on Monday a measure to once again consider a proposal that would move national elections forward to later this year following weeks of deadly protests demanding the resignation of President Dina Boluarte as well as the dissolution of Congress. Lawmakers approved the measure 66-49 with six abstentions and now lawmakers will start debate on a measure that could set a new date for general elections. The numbers are still short of the two-thirds that would be needed to finally approve earlier elections without the need for a referendum. The Monday approval comes three days after lawmakers rejected a measure that would have set general elections for October with the new president and Congress taking over on Jan. 1, 2024.

