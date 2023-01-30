Stranded humpback whale dies on Long Island beach

LIDO BEACH, N.Y. (AP) — A 35-foot humpback whale has washed ashore and died on a New York beach. It’s one of several cetaceans that have found over the past two months along the shores of New York and New Jersey. The whale was discovered Monday morning at Lido Beach West Town Park on Long Island. Officials said it was still alive when found but died a short time later. Crews used a crane to pull the animal from the water so it would not be washed back out to sea. Researchers hope to perform a necropsy to better understand what might have caused the whale to beach itself.

