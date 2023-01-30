Tiger on the loose in South Africa successfully captured
By MOGOMOTSI MAGOME
Associated Press
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African animal welfare officials have successfully sedated and captured a tiger that was spotted roaming a residential area to the east of the capital Johannesburg. Guards monitoring security cameras on an office building in the Johannesburg suburb of Edenvale say they spotted the big cat early Monday and took part in its capture during which officials used darts containing sedative. Residents meanwhile were warned to remain alert and keep all their animals indoors. It is the second incident of a tiger on the loose in South Africa in as many weeks.