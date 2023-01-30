Trump lawsuit claims Woodward audiobook violates copyright

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is suing journalist Bob Woodward, claiming the reporter didn’t have permission to release interview recordings of Trump to the public. The federal lawsuit was filed Monday against Woodward, his publisher Simon & Schuster Inc., and its parent company Paramount Global. Trump’s attorneys are seeking nearly $50 million in damages. Simon & Schuster and Woodward say all the interviews were on the record and that Trump agreed to being recorded. Trump says Woodward and Simon & Schuster violated his copyright by releasing the audio recordings. The lawsuit claims the former president only agreed to being recorded for a book. Woodward’s book “Rage” was published in September 2021.

