2 Nebraska officers wounded, suspect killed in shootout

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police in Nebraska say two officers were wounded and a suspect was killed in a shootout during an attempted burglary. Omaha Police Chief Todd R. Schmaderer says the officers responded to a report of a burglary at a storage business around 10:30 p.m. Monday. Employees let the officers into the building and they exchanged gunfire with the suspect, who was killed. The Omaha World-Herald reports police did not immediately identify the suspect, who was described as a man in his early 30s. The officers were transported to Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha by ambulance and police cruiser. One officer was shot near his knee and the other officer was shot through his upper leg. Neither injury was reported as life-threatening.

