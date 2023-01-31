Body of 96-year-old woman found in Chicago garage freezer

CHICAGO (AP) — The body of a 96-year-old woman has been found inside a freezer in a garage behind a northwest Chicago apartment building. The Chicago Sun-Times reports Tuesday that police responded Monday afternoon to the building in the city’s Portage Park neighborhood after receiving a call from a relative who lives in another state. Neighbors said the woman and her daughter, the building’s landlord, lived together in a first-floor apartment. The dead woman was identified as Regina Michalski, according to the newspaper. One of Michalski’s grandchildren, Diane Michalski, told the Sun-Times she had not seen her grandmother or aunt for about 20 years. Police have not said if any arrests were made.

