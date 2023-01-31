Calls for independent probe into Rwandan journalist’s death

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Dozens of African civil society groups and press associations have called for an independent investigation into the death of a Rwanda-based journalist. They say the official explanation lacked backing evidence. Investigative journalist John Williams Ntwali had previously expressed fears for his life. He had told the Human Rights Watch rights organization that he had received phone threats and had strangers visiting his house. His family was informed on Jan. 19 of his death, which police attributed to a motorbike accident. A joint statement by 90 organizations on Tuesday said that no evidence of the accident has yet been released.

