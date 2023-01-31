Ex-Indiana Gov. Daniels won’t seek state’s open Senate seat

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Former Indiana Gov. Mitch Daniels says he won’t seek that state’s open U.S. Senate seat next year, ending weeks of speculation about whether the longtime Republican figure would enter a possibly vicious GOP primary fight with a combative defender of former President Donald Trump. The decision by the 73-year-old Daniels comes after U.S. Rep. Jim Banks announced Jan. 17 for the seat being given up by GOP Sen. Mike Braun as he makes a 2024 run for governor. Daniels said in a statement Tuesday that he concluded that the Senate is “just not the job for me, not the town for me, and not the life I want to live at this point.” Daniels recently stepped down after a decade as Purdue University’s president.

