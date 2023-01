New gun regulations on stabilizing braces targeted in court

WASHINGTON (AP) — Conservative and gun-rights groups challenged new federal regulations on guns with stabilizing braces in court Tuesday, suing to block a gun-control action touted by President Joe Biden after the accessories were used in two mass shootings. Two lawsuits filed in federal court in Texas challenge the move to treat the guns like short-barreled rifles, a weapon like a sawed-off shotgun that has been heavily regulated since the 1930s. The cases argue millions of people have guns with the braces and use them to make firing “more accurate, and therefore safer,” as one lawsuit states.

