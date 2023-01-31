Omaha police fatally shoot armed man in Target store

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police say they have fatally shot a man who entered a Target store with an AR-15-style rifle and “plenty of ammunition.” Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said officers searched for victims, including customers and workers “because there were some people hiding in there.” No injured people were immediately found. Officers received several 911 calls shortly before noon Tuesday and arrived within minutes. It wasn’t immediately known if he fired at anybody. Cathy Mahannah, a customer, described the scene inside the store as “sheer panic.” A Target spokesperson said all guests and team members were safely evacuated.

