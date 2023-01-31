Settlement ends police brutality suit in Ohio’s largest city

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Officials in Ohio’s largest city have reached a $225,000 settlement with a man who said police officers used improper force during a 2017 arrest. The Columbus City Council voted unanimously Monday to approve the deal with Timothy Davis. Neither the city nor the officers admitted to wrongdoing. Davis had sued the city in federal court, alleging civil rights violations. But a jury rejected his claims in December 2021. A federal judge granted a partial new trial in September and said a complete jury verdict in favor of the officers was “against the clear weight of the evidence.” The settlement resolves that matter.

