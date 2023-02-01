Brazil’s Congress reelects leaders, aiding Lula’s agenda

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazilian lawmakers have voted to reelect the heads of both the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, bolstering President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s prospects for passing legislation and governing in the polarized nation. Chamber Speaker Arthur Lira won in the biggest landslide since Brazil returned to democracy almost four decades ago, with 91% of the votes. Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco secured victory with a sizeable margin, outdoing analysts’ expectations for a tight contest and even possible upset by his challenger. The two congressional leaders set the daily agenda for proceedings, choosing which bills are put up for debate and vote, and they have the power to greenlight congressional investigations.

By CARLA BRIDI and ELÉONORE HUGHES Associated Press

