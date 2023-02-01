Hochul’s $227B budget helps NYC transit, migrant response

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul proposed dramatic spending to help New York City handle a wave of international migrants and to stabilize its reeling public transit system with her $227 billion state budget Wednesday, even as she warned of tougher economic times ahead. The wide-wide-ranging spending plan includes a public university tuition hike, a 10% jump in school aid and a proposal to yet again revise state bail law. The proposal kicks off weeks of intense negotiations with state legislative leaders as they try to agree on a finalized budget by the April 1 deadline.

By MICHAEL HILL and MAYSOON KHAN Associated Press

