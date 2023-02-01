Jamaica ready to send soldiers, police to quell Haiti chaos

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Jamaica’s prime minister says his government is willing to send soldiers and police officers to Haiti as part of a proposed multinational security assistance deployment. The announcement comes a week after U.N. special envoy for Haiti Helen La Lime said she hoped that the U.N. Security Council would deal “positively” with the pending request from Haiti’s government for international armed forces despite the U.S. and Canada showing no interest. Jamaica Prime Minister Andrew Holness told the island’s House of Representatives on Tuesday that he wants to help Haiti and “support a return to a reasonable level of stability and peace.”

