Kurdish officials: Rockets hit Turkish base in northern Iraq

IRBIL, Iraq (AP) — Officials from northern Iraq’s semiautonomous Kurdish region say that several rockets targeted a Turkish military base in northern Iraq. An Iranian-backed militia promptly claimed responsibility for the attack on Wednesday. A Turkish defense ministry official said there was no damage or injury at the base but did not provide further details. The Iraqi Kurdish government said at least eight rockets were fired at Turkey’s Zilkan military base in Iraq’s northern Nineveh province, with two hitting the base itself. Turkey has been conducting military operations in northern Iraq since 2019, with both ground and air forces, to battle the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, which has been waging a decadeslong insurgency against Ankara.

