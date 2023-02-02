Mississippi House seeks to control Jackson sales tax revenue

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Amid a struggling water system, the Mississippi House has voted to further restrict how the capital city of Jackson can spend money from a 1% local sales tax. It’s Republican-led Legislature’s latest effort to control actions of the Democratic-led city. Jackson voters approved the tax in 2014, with the money designated for roads, bridges, water and sewer. Jackson has had water problems for years and most of the city lost running water for several days last year after heavy rainfall exacerbated problems in the main water treatment plant. Under a bill that passed the House Thursday, all the money would go toward the water system. Jackson lawmakers and other Democrats opposed the plan, saying that directing all the sales tax revenue to water would limit road and bridge repairs.

