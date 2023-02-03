AP Was There: The first Grammy awards

The music industry ’s Grammy awards made its debut on May 4, 1959, 30 years after the Academy Awards handed out its first Oscar honoring the best in movies. The initial Grammy celebration was bicoastal, with events in Los Angeles and New York. A total of 28 awards were handed out. That’s the fewest categories ever and a fraction of the 91 awards being handed out Sunday. Frank Sinatra and his Rat Pack buddies, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr., donned black tie for the festivities held in the Beverly Hilton’s grand ballroom. Sinatra only took home one gramophone statuette after getting a leading six nominations.

