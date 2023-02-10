Judge rejects bid to nullify Boeing deal over Max crashes

DALLAS (AP) — A federal judge is rejecting a move to consider criminal prosecution for Boeing over the 737 Max jet. The judge says courts don’t have the power to overturn agreements that federal prosecutors make with criminal defendants. Judge Reed O’Connor in Fort Worth, Texas, declined to re-open a settlement that Boeing made with the Justice Department two years ago, after two Max crashes killed 346 people. Families of the passengers say they will appeal the ruling. In 2021, Boeing agreed to pay $2.5 billion in exchange for the government not prosecuting the company on a felony fraud charge.

