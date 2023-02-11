Tens of thousands of Israelis join anti-government protests

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Tens of thousands of Israelis are gathering in several cities across the country, protesting judicial overhaul plans by Benjamin Netanyahu’s government. Critics say measures introduced by the new hard-line government would weaken the Supreme Court, limit judicial oversight and grant more power to politicians. Protesters say such plans undermine democracy. The government is set to introduce some of the legislation in parliament Monday amid calls for partial strikes by businesses and professional groups. For the sixth week, protesters pressed on with large rallies, with the main one in the central city of Tel Aviv and several smaller gatherings in other cities.

