Tennessee closes in on trans youth care ban; lawsuit pledged

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Republican lawmakers in Tennessee have pushed a proposed ban on gender-affirming care for transgender minors through the Senate. The bill is on a fast track that spurred civil rights groups on Monday to promise an immediate lawsuit if and when the bill becomes law. The push in Tennessee comes as state lawmakers across the United States are advancing attacks on gender affirming medical care for young people. Similar bills are being advanced in Nebraska, Oklahoma and South Dakota. In Utah, the Republican governor recently signed a ban into law, and judges have temporarily blocked similar laws in Arkansas and Alabama.

By JONATHAN MATTISE and KIMBERLEE KRUESI Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.