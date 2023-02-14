GOP leaders start laying groundwork for more Ukraine aid
By KEVIN FREKING
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans assuming new positions of leadership in the House and Senate are not waiting for the next funding debate over Ukraine to begin making the case for why the U.S. should continue supporting the war-torn nation. One of their main challenges will be winning over members of their own party. The U.S. has provided four rounds of aid in response to Russia’s war against Ukraine, totaling about $113 billion. Lawmakers are preparing for hearings to convince Americans that taxpayer dollars are being spent in Ukraine as intended and to make the case for why the spending should continue.