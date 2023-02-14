Skip to Content
AP National
By
Published 9:33 AM

GOP leaders start laying groundwork for more Ukraine aid

KIFI

By KEVIN FREKING
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans assuming new positions of leadership in the House and Senate are not waiting for the next funding debate over Ukraine to begin making the case for why the U.S. should continue supporting the war-torn nation. One of their main challenges will be winning over members of their own party. The U.S. has provided four rounds of aid in response to Russia’s war against Ukraine, totaling about $113 billion. Lawmakers are preparing for hearings to convince Americans that taxpayer dollars are being spent in Ukraine as intended and to make the case for why the spending should continue.

Article Topic Follows: AP National

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content