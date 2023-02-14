UN appeals for $397 million to help Syrian quake survivors

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations chief has launched a $397 million appeal to help nearly 5 million survivors of last week’s devastating earthquake in rebel-held northwest Syria who have received very little assistance. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced the appeal a day after he welcomed an agreement between the U.N. and Syria’s president to open two new crossing points from Turkey to deliver aid. Guterres said the scale of the devastation caused by the earthquake that ravaged southern Turkey and northwestern Syria on Feb. 6 “is one of the worst in recent memory.” He urged the international community to provide the emergency funding without delay.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.