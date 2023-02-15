Austin’s city manager fired over widespread power outages

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Officials in Austin, Texas, have fired the city’s manager over the delayed response to a massive winter storm that left thousands of residents without power for a week or longer this month. Spencer Cronk was fired during a city council meeting Wednesday. Prolonged restoration efforts left thousands of Austin residents dealing with school closures, malfunctioning traffic lights and the financial pinch of spoiled groceries and hotel bills. Power was not fully restored in Austin until nearly two weeks after the Feb. 1 storm. Cronk became manager of the Texas capital in 2018.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.