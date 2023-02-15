California and Nevada may ban forced prison labor, servitude
By SOPHIE AUSTIN and GABE STERN
Associated Press/Report for America
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California and Nevada could ban involuntary servitude as lawmakers move toward potential ballot measurers that would remove all forms of slavery from their state constitutions. Lawmakers backing the legislation hope to replicate the success of similar measures that passed last fall in Alabama, Oregon, Tennessee and Vermont. Last year a proposed, anti-slavery amendment was rejected by the California Senate after Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration warned of the costly feat of extending the $15 minimum wage to prisoners. In Nevada, lawmakers voted Tuesday to pass the measure to the Assembly floor. Voters in both states will have the final say about whether these initiatives are adopted.