California and Nevada may ban forced prison labor, servitude

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California and Nevada could ban involuntary servitude as lawmakers move toward potential ballot measurers that would remove all forms of slavery from their state constitutions. Lawmakers backing the legislation hope to replicate the success of similar measures that passed last fall in Alabama, Oregon, Tennessee and Vermont. Last year a proposed, anti-slavery amendment was rejected by the California Senate after Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration warned of the costly feat of extending the $15 minimum wage to prisoners. In Nevada, lawmakers voted Tuesday to pass the measure to the Assembly floor. Voters in both states will have the final say about whether these initiatives are adopted.

By SOPHIE AUSTIN and GABE STERN Associated Press/Report for America

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.