Ukraine admitted into UN fund that supports small farmers

ROME (AP) — Ukraine’s small-scale farmers, who are playing a critical role in feeding the population during the war, will be eligible for funding through the U.N.’s International Fund for Agricultural Development following Ukraine’s induction Wednesday into the body. IFAD said that small farmers “play a fundamental role in feeding the country” during the war, producing up to 80% of dairy, fruits and vegetables consumed by the population. But it noted that many are struggling to continue to produce, and need support. Officials said that membership in IFAD will give farmers access to both grants and loans, as well as supplementary funds.

