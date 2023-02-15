UN agencies seek $5.6B to help Ukraine, its refugees abroad

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N.’s humanitarian aid and refugee agencies say they are seeking $5.6 billion to help millions of people in Ukraine and 10 countries that have taken in fleeing Ukrainians in the wake of Russia’s invasion of their country nearly a year ago. The bulk of the joint appeal — $3.9 billion — is for the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, which aims to help more than 11 million people. The refugee agency UNHCR is seeking $1.7 billion to help 4.2 million refugees who have fled to 10 eastern and central European countries.

