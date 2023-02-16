DOJ faults Alaska district for use of seclusion, restraints

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska’s largest school district repeatedly and inappropriately secluded and restrained students with disabilities. That’s according to a U.S. Department of Justice announcement following an investigation into alleged violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act. According to an agreement reached between the Justice Department and Anchorage schools, the district will eliminate the use of seclusion at all schools and ensure that students are only restrained when there is imminent danger of “serious physical harm to the student to another person.” The Anchorage School District superintendent planned to address the agreement with the public later Thursday.

